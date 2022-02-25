Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.100-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.90 billion-$14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.38 billion.

Leidos stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.51. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after buying an additional 232,498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,627,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Leidos by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,054,000 after buying an additional 41,387 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Leidos by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

