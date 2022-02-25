LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $162-166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.36 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.350-$1.450 EPS.

LMAT traded up $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $45.87. 204,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,845. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $64.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.80.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,147,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

