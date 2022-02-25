Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $6.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.25 billion. Lennar reported sales of $5.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $32.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.55 billion to $33.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.88 billion to $35.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

NYSE:LEN traded up $5.41 on Thursday, reaching $87.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,825,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,557. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.74. Lennar has a 12-month low of $77.86 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.