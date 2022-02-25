Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LEN. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,825,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,557. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average of $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 1-year low of $77.86 and a 1-year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

