LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.26 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.

LHCG stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.37. 7,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LHCG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded LHC Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.70.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,452,000 after acquiring an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after purchasing an additional 90,429 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LHC Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

