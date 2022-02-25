Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58, RTT News reports. Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $80.28 and a 1-year high of $154.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 141.34%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

