Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.85

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 602260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LILM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.

Get Lilium alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,159,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,255,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,647,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.