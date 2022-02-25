Linda Dorcena Forry Sells 1,487 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE ES traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $81.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,039,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day moving average is $86.62. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

