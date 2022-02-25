Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.50% from the stock’s current price.

LIND has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.27.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,746 shares of company stock worth $2,000,097 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after acquiring an additional 49,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,650,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,429,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth $17,385,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after buying an additional 303,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,021,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

