Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00.
LEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lion Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.35.
Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $23.45.
Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
