Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00.

LEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lion Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.35.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,465,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 91,445 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 162,248 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 304,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 496,657 shares during the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.