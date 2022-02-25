Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,069.79

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,069.79 ($28.15) and traded as low as GBX 1,480 ($20.13). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 1,530 ($20.81), with a volume of 292,761 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIO shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,367 ($32.19) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,965 ($26.72) to GBX 1,850 ($25.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of £875.90 million and a PE ratio of 17.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,790.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,061.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a GBX 22 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is 0.59%.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

