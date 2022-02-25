Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in KLA by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after buying an additional 257,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KLA by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,111,000 after buying an additional 249,580 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in KLA by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,560,000 after buying an additional 235,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $357.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

