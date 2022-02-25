Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New $5.77 Million Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

NYSE WMS opened at $109.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.66 and a twelve month high of $138.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.33 and its 200 day moving average is $119.15.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

