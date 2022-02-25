Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New Investment in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.52% of PAR Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $6,151,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PAR Technology by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,634,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $996,000.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

