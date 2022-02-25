Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 70,000 Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Verint Systems by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $49.98 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average is $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 18,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $927,364.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

