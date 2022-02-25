Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,315 shares of company stock worth $23,085,155 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

EL stock opened at $293.13 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.28 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

