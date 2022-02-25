Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $40.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LAC traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,519,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,258. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.22. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

