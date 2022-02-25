LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Lowered to $106.00 at Needham & Company LLC

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

LivaNova stock opened at $77.74 on Thursday. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.58.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $394,556 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

