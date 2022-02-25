LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Purchases $23,250.00 in Stock

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $23,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LVO opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $68.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. LiveOne Inc has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 1,399.02% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LiveOne Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in LiveOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in LiveOne during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in LiveOne during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in LiveOne during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

