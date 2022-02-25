LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Purchases $23,250.00 in Stock

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $23,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ LVO opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $68.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. LiveOne Inc has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $6.95.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 1,399.02% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LiveOne Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
