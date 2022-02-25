LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Cut to “Neutral” at JP Morgan Cazenove

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00. JP Morgan Cazenove’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LPSN. B. Riley downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. William Blair cut LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $5.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. 237,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,660. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $68.97.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 55,820 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 100,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 32,170 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in LivePerson by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

