Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock traded up $12.76 on Friday, reaching $408.47. 75,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,370. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $398.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.04.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.