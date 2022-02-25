LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,354 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,615,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in MongoDB by 483.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. boosted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $375.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $434.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of -79.36 and a beta of 0.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total transaction of $1,463,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,864 shares of company stock worth $78,398,007 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

