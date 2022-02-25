LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.35% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $13,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 275,824 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 217.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 141,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 97,203 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 357,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 65,627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

