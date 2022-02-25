LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Builders FirstSource worth $14,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

