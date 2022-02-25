LPL Financial LLC Buys 5,869 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $12,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,796,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,759,000 after buying an additional 608,371 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,267,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,674,000 after acquiring an additional 350,216 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 85.6% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,976 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,191,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,187,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

