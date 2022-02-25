LPL Financial LLC Has $13.39 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of W.W. Grainger worth $13,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $769,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.36.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $466.28 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.71 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.64.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

