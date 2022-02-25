LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Issue $1.13 Quarterly Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend by 11.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $15.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $94.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2,268.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 127,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 122,222 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 36,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 23,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 536,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,483,000 after acquiring an additional 150,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

