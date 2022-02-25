MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $150,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,711 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

