MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at SVB Leerink

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 119.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MGNX. Guggenheim started coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $10.49 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $642.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in MacroGenics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

