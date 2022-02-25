Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $35.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Gordon Haskett from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on M. Bank of America lifted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 341,243 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Macy’s by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 47,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

