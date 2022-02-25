Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Position Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,939,000 after acquiring an additional 282,147 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,269 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,048,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,384,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 749,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 713,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,501,000 after acquiring an additional 32,342 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMP. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

