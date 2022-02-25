Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives $21.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

NYSE MGY traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.83. 2,833,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,263. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business’s revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

