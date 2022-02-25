Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.57

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.57 and traded as high as $12.30. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 1,883 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $86.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 342.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Magyar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Magyar Bancorp by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. 32.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

