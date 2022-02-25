Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Stock Price Down 14.7%

Shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) dropped 14.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.53. Approximately 139,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 963,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mainz Biomed B.V. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert, an accurate, non-invasive, and easy-to-use early detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. Mainz Biomed N.V. is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

