Man Group plc Has $1.59 Million Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Man Group plc decreased its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,689 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of iRhythm Technologies worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.86.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $320,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $556,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,999 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

