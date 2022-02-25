Man Group plc Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Ingevity worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 113.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 8.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

NGVT opened at $66.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

