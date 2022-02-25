Man Group plc Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 42,467 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $76.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.15.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Maximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

