Man Group plc Lowers Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,408 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Kirby worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,978,000 after purchasing an additional 58,010 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kirby by 1.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,494,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,681,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,425,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,362,000 after buying an additional 61,457 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kirby by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 915,812 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,535,000 after buying an additional 28,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kirby by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,576,000 after buying an additional 19,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $33,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $257,844.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,873 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.61.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

