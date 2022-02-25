Man Group plc Purchases 3,828 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 136.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,523.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000.
NASDAQ:SMH opened at $266.76 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.48.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.