Man Group plc Purchases 6,972 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $35.37 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $28,562.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.