Man Group plc Sells 21,522 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,522 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Cardlytics worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cardlytics by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.14.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $137,061.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 13,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $893,613.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and sold 71,112 shares valued at $4,689,639. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.24.

Cardlytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

