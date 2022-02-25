Man Group plc Takes $2.01 Million Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.13% of Oxford Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 768.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 22.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXM. Citigroup lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.34. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.47 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

