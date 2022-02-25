Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.14. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $49.08.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mannatech by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mannatech during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mannatech during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Mannatech during the second quarter worth $343,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.