MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
MNKD stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,746,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.80. MannKind has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MannKind by 199.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 1,064,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MannKind by 13.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MannKind by 15.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MannKind by 102.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 27,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MannKind by 405.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 524,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 420,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.
About MannKind
MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.
