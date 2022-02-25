Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.80.

Shares of TSE:MFI traded up C$0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting C$28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,619. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of C$24.30 and a 12 month high of C$32.60. The firm has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

