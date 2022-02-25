Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Maravai LifeSciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.840 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.70-1.84 EPS.
MRVI stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.50. 4,216,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,555. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.49. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.
Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.