Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Maravai LifeSciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.840 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.70-1.84 EPS.

MRVI stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.50. 4,216,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,555. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.49. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 195,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 151,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 90,694 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

