Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $920-960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.92 million.Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.840 EPS.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 108,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

