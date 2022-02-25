Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) PT Lowered to $35.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 313.22% from the stock’s current price.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

