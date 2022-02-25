Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.72-9.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.98. Marriott Vacations Worldwide also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.720-$9.650 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.67.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,877. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $137.13 and a one year high of $190.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.75 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.55.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -183.05%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

