Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MBII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.71.
Shares of MBII stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $109.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.
About Marrone Bio Innovations (Get Rating)
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.
